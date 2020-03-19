Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 2:25 pm
March 19, 2020
Sara Gilpin Bob- Passed away on March 15, 2020. Service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at First Love Church in Texas City. 2420 36th St N, Texas City, TX 77590 Service starts at 11:00a.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.