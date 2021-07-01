DICKINSON — Kenneth E. Palmer, Jr. passed on from this world on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born in New Boston, Texas on July 28, 1946, he moved with family to Galveston and graduated from Ball High School in 1965. After two years at Alvin Community College, Ken joined the U.S. Marine Corp and was sent to Vietnam. Upon return, he was awarded several service medals and three purple hearts.
Ken married Bonnie Baker in 1970 and they moved to Houston for three years returning to Galveston to work in the family business. He then purchased and ran three beach shops then went to work for Flowers Motor Co, later opening a car sales partnership. He retired in 2008 and enjoyed golf and cruises with friends. Ken coached West End Little League teams for twelve years and stayed active in his children's sports and activities.
Ken is survived by his wife Bonnie Baker Palmer, his children Keith Palmer (Kim), and Karen Palmer Sinclair (Phillip), his grandchildren Tayler, Jaycie, Katie, and Rhylee Palmer, and Regan and Ryan Sinclair. He is also survived by his brother Michael Palmer (Jan) and sisters-in-law Susan Baker and Dianna Baker and many other relatives.
A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Dickinson VFW, 5204 Hwy. 3, Dickinson, Texas from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Cremation is under the direction of the Neptune Society.
