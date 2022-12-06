HITCHCOCK, TX — Mr. Thomas Alfred Giles passed from this life Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, in League City.
Thomas was born July 14, 1958 in Dallas. After graduating high school, he continued his education at the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his master’s degree in statistics and went on to work as a financial manager for several investment companies. Thomas’ job opportunities allowed he and his family to live in several different areas of the country. Every good businessman knows how to golf, and Thomas was no exception. He loved to be on the green. He also enjoyed a good chess game. Thomas was a member of the Central Christian Church in Kettering, Ohio where he served as a board member for several years. Thomas was a wonderful father and devoted husband. He will be greatly missed until we can see him again one day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Owen and Marjorie Giles; mother-in-law, Soledad Davila.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Lourdes Giles; son, John Giles; daughter, Emily Giles; brother, Edward Giles; sister, Barbara McDaniel and husband, Tom; father-in-law, Narciso Davila; sister-in-law, Norma Carpenter and husband, Terry; nephews, Thomas and Matthew McDaniel; nieces, Autumn Jimenez and husband, Anthony, Erin Carpenter; numerous other family members.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Thomas’ name to the American Liver Foundation, Post Office Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
