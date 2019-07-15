April 26, 1944 - July 11, 2019

Mr. Chester Lee Smith, Sr. passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

There will be a memorial service in his honor on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Potters House, 3500 Gulf Freeway La Marque, Texas 77568 at 7:00 p.m. Minister Reginald Pope, officiating. The interment will be private.

