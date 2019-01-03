Willodean Morgan Harper was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 22, 1933. She passed away Monday December 31, 2018 at the ripe old age of eighty-five years, in Texas City, Texas.
Willodean loved her family and friends, she loved all her cats and dogs. She missed Sadie the most. She loved watching The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Phil, and Steve Harvey on The Family Feud. And, last but not least, she was a huge ASTROS FAN. We think George Springer was her favorite.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Reed Hines Harper, Son Garry Lynn Gurley, and beloved Chocolate Lab Sadie.
Willodean is survived by her Sons, Larry Claytor and Terry Harper; Daughters-in-Law, Claudia Gurley, Rhonda Walker Claytor, Robin Lusby; Grandchildren, Jeffrey Werner, Clayton Gurley and wife Ariza, Misti Hooten and husband LJ, Haley Davenport and husband Eric, Hanna Harper and boyfriend Wyatt, Riley Harper; Great-grandchildren, Kenzi, Josia, Emma, Wrenley and Aiden.
The family will greet guests from 1-2 p.m. with 2 p.m. Memorial Services to follow on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Visit Willowdean’s webpage at: carnesfuneralhome.com
