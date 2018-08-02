Mrs. Lela Mae Martin, 93, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Mr. Willis Martin Jr., on July 27, 2018 surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
She leaves to cherish the memories of her life, her children, Willie (Betty) Martin, Barbara (Curtis) Jones and Vera Horton; her siblings, Berta Byers and Laura Brown; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will begin at 12 o'clock noon, Saturday, August 4, 2018 followed by A Service to Celebrate Her Life at 1:00 p.m. Both Services will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery Santa Fe, TX 77510. Pastor Andrew W. Berry, II will be the Celebrant.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591
