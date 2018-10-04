Junetta Lavern White Abraham, 90 was born in Martin, Louisiana, November 19, 1927. Mother passed away October 3, 2018 at her residence in Galveston, Texas. She is preceded in death by parents Jessie L. and Lucille White, and husband of 42 years, F. J. Abraham and brother, Wylie G. White and grandson Mark Elliot Henson.
Mother is survived by her sister-in-law Elizabeth Doree, sister Dorothy Lindsey (Wilder) and brother, Odra White, her children, Helen Henson, Karen Campbell and David Abraham and wife Catharine, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
June grew up on a farm in the logging community of Martin, LA. She graduated from high school at 16 years of age. Shortly thereafter she left home and began working with Western Union affording her the opportunity to travel throughout the USA. Upon arriving in Galveston, she decided that this was paradise and would make her home here. She continued working with Western Union until she was hired to work at a local radio station. Later she worked at Falstaff Brewing Co. and retired with the title of Plant Controller when they closed the plant in Galveston.
Mother was an accomplished painter, writer and poetess, delighting friends and family with her gifts. She loved working in the woods with her family, especially her sister Dorothy (affectionately known as "Honey") at her second home built on her parents land in Louisiana.
She was a kind and generous person, never one to turn away from one in need.
We would like to express our gratitude to Dana with the Meridian, Cathy and Annette with Encompass and Tammy, Laura and Theresa with Heart to Heart hospice. Their kindness and compassion will not be forgotten.
If you would like to remember Mother, please give a donation to First Lutheran Church of Galveston or the Galveston Island Humane Society.
She will be forever missed by family and friends. There will be a memorial service with Rev. Richard A. Rhoades, Pastor of First Lutheran Church at The Lyceum 2415 Ave G in Galveston, TX on October 10 at 6 p.m.
