Stella Mouton Ryan

GALVESTON —
Stella went to her eternal home with her maker on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 surrounded by her family whom loved her dearly.
Stella was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas on July 12, 1942 to Blanche and Ambrose (Frenchie) Mouton, Sr. While working on the island, she met the love of her life, Larry, and they were married in 1971. Stella and Larry worked diligently to build their company, Larry Ryan Heating and Air Conditioning, and as co-owner, Stella worked hard and made sure the company was run the right way. In the meantime, Stella raised a family and made sure they never went hungry. She was famous for her sugar cookies and her many special dinner dishes. Stella accepted the Lord into her heart in 1964 and had been praising him ever since. She was a faithful member of the First Lutheran Church of Galveston for over 25 years. Stella had a compelling personality with no filter. She could instantly light up a room with her love and excitement for people. She utilized these skills in her part time job as an independent tour guide for Galveston Island for 12 years. She had many other passions but gardening in her flower beds and traveling were her top contenders. Stella was a unique person who made those in her life, better. She will be missed greatly but we know that we’ll see her beautiful smile again someday.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 50 years, Larry Ryan; daughters, Christina Muehe and husband, Jason, Kelly Cruz and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Khole Ryan, Falyn Elizabeth Cruz, Jagger Cruz, Ashley Staley, Zachary Muehe, Colby Muehe.
Thanks to Ester Cruz, her close family girlfriend and Becki Blumrick her best girlfriend for all their love and support. Special thanks to Stacey Hoffman at Amed Hospice Care and Katy Renfrow-Smith at UTMB for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Blanche Mouton, Sr.; son, John Scott Richardson, Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Mouton Beeman; brother, Ambrose Mouton, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Richard Rhodes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Norris, Zachary Muehe, Colby Muehe, Jason Muehe, Chris Cruz, Jody Norris and Khole Ryan.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Stella’s name to First Lutheran Church of Galveston, 2415 Winnie Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.