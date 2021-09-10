Emily Bautista

GALVESTON — Emily Mejia Bautista, 64, of Galveston, TX, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Emily was born in Galveston, TX, to Louis Mejia Sr. and Juanita Mejia, where she lived her life. Emily married Conrad Bautista of Orange Grove, TX, on December 11, 1976, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Galveston. Emily and Conrad were married for 44 wonderful years and had three children, Salvador, Samuel, and Sharlene.
Emily worked most of her life in the Hospitality industry. She loved meeting people and sharing her pride in being a BOI. In addition to her day job, Emily also loved art and would paint signs, graphics, and characters for businesses around the island throughout the year. Years ago, she traveled to perform with Conrad as his keyboard player. Later in life, Emily and Conrad would work DJ gigs together. Like her husband, Conrad, Emily loved music; it was also a massive part of her life.
Emily is preceded in death by Louis Olvara Mejia, Sr. (father), Cipriano Conrado Bautista (husband), Anita Bernal (sister), Mary Jane Sandino (sister), Benny Sandino (brother-in-law) & Joe Tabares Sr. (brother in law), Dawn Mejia (sister-in-law and best friend), and Cynthia Mejia (sister-in-law).
The love of her family survives Emily, her mother Juanita Mejia, her sisters, Mary Lou Price, Olga Tabares, Dorothy & Ramon Alvarez, brothers, Jesse Barrera, Louis Mejia II, and Andrew Mejia Sr, her children, Salvador Bautista & Fredrick Rauch, Samuel Bautista, Sharlene & Mark Hodsdon, her stepchildren Benny Bautista, Micaela Bautista, and Lisa & Dwayne Mayes, her granddaughters, Alexia Bautista and Vallerie Bautista, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc., and her friends.
Flowers and donations may be given in person at the service to Salvador Bautista or online offerings at the GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/6df9409f.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591, followed by the funeral and rosary service at 6 pm.
The family of Emily Mejia Bautista wishes to thank everyone for the donations and support during this difficult time. We also like to thank whoever can attend her service, along with the many thoughtful words shared with her kids and family on social media.
