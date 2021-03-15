LIVERPOOL — Petra Davila, 94, of Liverpool, formerly of Dickinson, passed away March 12, 2021, at her home. Petra was born on June 29, 1926, to Paula and Ponsiano Alaniz in Mexico. She was a loyal member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church for many years.
Petra was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Davila, her daughter Ramona Davila, grandson, James Vela, and son-in-law Juan Vela.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters: Mary Vela, Tomasa Weimer and husband Ron, Rosa Vela and husband Secundino, Marina Porter, and Elena Davila; sons Manuel Davila and wife Esther, Daniel Davila, Alfred Davila, Jr. and wife Becky, Johnny Davila, and Jose Rene Davila and wife Tammy; sister Modesta Alaniz; brother Santana Alaniz; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 — 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, with a rosary at 7:00 pm, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson. Mass will be celebrated 10:30 am, Wednesday, Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery
