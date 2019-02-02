Mary Jo Osgood, known to many as “MJ”, passed away on January 24, 2019, surrounded by loving friends.
Mary Jo is survived by her brother, James (Jimmy) Osgood of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola Renteria Osgood, and long-time friend, Rubin Austin.
Mary Jo was born in Denver, Colorado on February 16, 1947. She graduated from the University of Utah with a BA in Art History. Her true passion in life was fighting injustice. She became active in college, in 1965 acting as a “Freedom Rider” in the deep South, travelling to Mississippi and helping African -Americans circumvent the Jim Crow laws so they could vote. She was jailed along with her fellow Freedom Riders, but the die was cast; the pursuit of social justice became her life-long passion.
After college, Mary Jo moved to Austin, where she had a career in Marketing Communications at Motorola and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. She was skilled at grant writing for the nonprofit community. Mary Jo was also a member at Congregation Beth Israel and active in the Jewish, Gay and Lesbian communities.
In Austin, Mary Jo had an open home, where she excelled at bringing new friends together. She became the catalyst for the forging of many strong bonds and spirited parties. People of all races, religions and sexual identities were welcome. She named this group the “A Team." After Hurricane Katrina, Mary Jo took in an entire family from New Orleans. To no one's surprise, the family became an extended branch of the “A Team,” even after they returned home.
In 2008, life’s path brought Mary Jo to Galveston, where she found the slower pace of life and close-knit community she was seeking. Her kindness and generosity brought comfort, kindness, food and shelter to many people. As a maritime chaplain, she visited ships in port to care for seafarers from all over the world.
After Hurricane Ike wiped out the Seafarers Center, Mary Jo worked in the community to help others affected by the hurricane. This sweet woman went to Goodwill and Salvation Army stores and picked up stuffed animals that people donated. She took home bags and bags of stuffed animals; in her spare time she washed, mended, and re-stuffed them when needed, then brought them to the Seafarers Center, where they were taken by sailors from all over the world to give to their children.
MJ was heavily involved with the Galveston Jewish community, first at Beth Jacob and later at Congregation B'nai Israel. She was a hard worker, who would always offer a helping hand with whatever needed doing. In February of 2016 she traveled to Israel with CBI and fell in love with the land. On her return, she created a biblical garden on the grounds of Congregation B’nai Israel where she worked and planted, harvested and taught the children in the religious school about growing food and nature. In her honor, the garden is named the Osgood Biblical Garden.
Mary Jo joined the Galveston Office of Lone Star Legal Aid as an Outreach Coordinator in June 2009. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ike, she immediately went into storm-damaged communities to provide practical advice and information. She was a fixture at FEMA Disaster Relief Centers, Red Cross Shelters, and Community Centers after every natural disaster, doing whatever she could to aid survivors.
In calm times, she was active in the counties around Houston and Southeast Texas, spreading the word about Legal Aid’s services and helping people apply for legal aid. Mary Jo loved her job because it allowed her to be “in the field” actively meeting with and assisting vulnerable populations. She gave everyone she encountered her personal cell phone number and encouraged them to use it. Countless people obtained legal representation as a result of her efforts. She believed in her job and it was made for her.
With her friendly manner, quick wit and positive attitude she befriended many in all walks of life. Her curious and caring nature charmed those privileged to know her.
A celebration of Mary Jo’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home (2128 Broadway, Galveston, TX) with Rabbi Matt Cohen and Rabbi Marshal Klaven officiating.
Memorials for Mary Jo can be made to “The Animal Clinic Sally’s Fund” at 701 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550, or to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.