Percy Lee Taylor expired on July 30. He was born in Trinity TX. on Sept. 6, 1935. Later he moved to Texas City. Percy was a Truck Driver for 30 yrs. He leaves to mourn his wife of 56 yrs. George Ann, and two children, Percy Jr., and Dwayne Taylor,and one sibling Billie Davis.
Visitation will be on August 8th at 9am with the funeral at 11am at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City.
Note:Due to COVID19 The Family is requesting that All attending wear facial Masks and observe social distancing
