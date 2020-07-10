AUSTIN/GALVESTON—
Samantha Ann Bonno, age 52, died at home July 5, 2020 after a five year battle with cancer. She was born November 22, 1967 in Galveston to James E. (Jimmy) and Judith A. (Buff) Bonno.
Samantha graduated from College of the Mainland in 2003 with an Associate Degree in Cosmetology. She also attended Vidal Sassoon Academy in Santa Monica, California in 2012.
She was the owner of the Double Take Salon in Austin until her illness forced her to cut back. After that she worked part-time for Ulta Beauty Salon in Austin until 2018.
Samantha was pre-deceased by her father James E. Bonno (Jimmy), grandparents, Jessie Lee and Frank Bonno & Betty and Butch Sanders.
Surviving are her mother, Judith Buff of Austin, beloved Aunts Denise Warren and Jenise Guisti of Santa Fe, Becky Ross of Austin, and close cousins Lisa & Kelly Hart of Santa Fe, lifelong friend Sana Betancourt of Galveston and many other Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is also survived by her beloved pets Remi, Clemi, Binky, Kozzy and Tootie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made for Sammy’s final resting place at Neptune Memorial Reef in Florida. Please make donations to Judith Buff P.O. Box 405 Santa Fe, TX 77510.
