Noel Christopher Anderwald, Sr.

WAELDER, TEXAS — Noel C. Anderwald Sr. age 69 of Waelder, Texas left this world Thursday May 20, 2021. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Thursday May 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus service will be held at 6:30pm.
Born in Galveston on December 24,1951 to James Francis Anderwald and Margaret Alice Roussett Anderwald, Noel was a retired Longshoreman ILA Local 20. He loved his job and said it was like going to a circus every day. He was co-owner of A & A/D & P Wrecker. His family was the joy of his life. He loved to hunt, fish, ride his motorcycle, and passed his love of life on to his grandchildren. He loved to spend weekends in Bandera. Noel was a third and fourth degree Knights of Columbus. He was very patriotic.
He is preceded in death by parents James and Margaret Anderwald, 3 Brothers and a sister. Survivors include his wife, friend, and love of his life for 53 years Arlene Mcmaster Anderwald, Two children Noel Anderwald Jr.(Sylvia) and Melissa Chambers(Javier Roa}; seven Grandchildren Makailynn Lagrone (Todd), Corrine Zumwalt, Noel Anderwald III(Cristen), Wade Chambers, Tyler Chambers, Brianna Chambers and David Chambers Jr. Ten Great Grandchildren Caiden Zumwalt, Caleigh Zumwalt, Candon Zumwalt, Carleigh Zumwalt, Gabby Lagrone, Brandon Lagrone, Perileigh Lagrone, Myles Shelby, Noel Anderwald IV, and Maelee Anderwald. He also leaves his 4 beloved dogs Cooper, DeDe, Summer and Jake.
Pallbearers will be Noel Anderwald Jr., Noel Anderwald III, Javier Roa. Wade Chambers, David Chambers Jr., and Joey Lain. Honorary pallbearers Albert Langford, Wayne Hart, Gary Trevino, and Lee Rhames.
