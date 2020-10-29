GALVESTON — Julius Dean Knox passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. He was born to Newton and Alma Knox on April 9, 1926 in Ponder, Texas. His father was a blacksmith in Keller, TX until an accident with a horse took off one leg. He then operated a shoe repair business to support the family until his retirement. Dean's mother died when he was age 8. He along with his five siblings became responsible for the household duties. His earliest memories included his mother feeding unemployed men during the Great Depression and having only one set of clothes for school and church.
Dean served in the US Navy during World War II seeing action in the Pacific. He witnessed the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay and was eventually discharged in Hitchcock, TX. Following the war, he went to work in finance and banking. In Round Rock, TX, he met and married Regina Walsh, his wife for 53 years. They had 3 sons - Bill, Joe, and John. Dean's career took them to Houston in the mid 60's, and in 1970 he was elected as Mayor of the City of Spring Valley. He served three terms in office. Through his leadership, public utilities were expanded to all parts of the city, a new city hall building was constructed, and the city's tax base was increased. During this time, Dean and Regina became involved with sheltering homeless animals and were members of a small group of friends that founded Citizens for Animal Protection. In 1995 Dean and Regina moved to Galveston where they both lived until their deaths. Regina preceded him in death in 1999. Dean loved smoking cigars, sitting around the breakfast table with friends, and "42" parties with his church family. He was a gentle and kind man, who never spoke badly about anyone, and was known for his honesty.
Dean is survived by sons Bill and wife Eva, Joe, and Johnny and wife Vicky; grandson Joey and wife Rachel; granddaughter Sara and husband Byron and their son Dylan. He leaves behind many relatives and close friends.
The family extends special thanks to their cousins Carol Golligher and Zosia Bredthauer, who unselfishly sacrificed their time to travel to Galveston and care for Dean on numerous occasions; his care providers Ron, Nancy and Latreva who loved him as a friend; the VA nurses Shawna and Sue whose professional care brought quality to his life; and his Broadway family.
Services are pending. Memorials may be sent to the Broadway Church of Christ, P.O. Box 3835, Galveston, TX, 77552 or Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX, 77094.
