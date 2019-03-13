1923 - 2019
Nina Beth Gay Mora died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home in La Marque, Texas. Nina Beth was born June 3, 1923 in Galveston, Texas to Joseph and Nina Mann Gay. She grew up in Texas City, TX and was a proud member of the Central High School class of 1940. She retired from the Galveston County Health District in 1987. Nina Beth was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, The Ladies Guild, and the La Marque Garden Club. She was an avid sports fan – the Texas Aggies and the Houston Astros were her favorites.
Nina Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, O.J. (Jim) Mora, her parents, her brother Joseph M. Gay, Jr. (Col. USA, Ret.), and her sister Harriet Gay Crider Heckendorn. She is survived by her daughter Nina Gay Mora Lane and husband Dale, her granddaughter Sarah Lane Shaner and husband Andrew, one great grandchild Hudson Shaner, sister-in-law Mary Ann Mora Hunt, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she held very dear.
Special thanks to those who helped care for her: niece Melinda Mora Tomas, nephew Bradley Crider and special friends, Alice Bollinger Cornish and Sidney Bailey.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas will follow at a later date.
