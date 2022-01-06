Ruthie Mae "Pnanny" Chambers

Ruthie Mae Chambers, 62 a native Galvestonian traveled home December 29, 2021 at Mainland Hospital.
Ruthie was the only daughter born to parents Rufus Sr. And Beatrice Chambers on September 24, 1959 in Galveston, Texas. Disabled since 2014, Ruthie was a Ball High Graduate Class of 78 and a former employee of American National Insurance Company in Galveston, Texas. During her time of employment, which began in Customer Service she accepted an offer in the company Toastmasters Club in which she thrived both personally and professionally in the speaking organization. A passion for speaking she became President of Toastmasters South Shore Speakers club while obtaining membership in the Coastal Island Toastmasters of Galveston and Santa Fe chapter which kept her busy and constantly learning. Ruthie was the Membership Chairman for Galveston West End Lions Club a Graduate of ULM at Monroe, La and Kaplan University, BBA, MSM Change Leadership and
Purdue University, MBA, Human Resource Management. Preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Sr. and Beatrice Chambers, brothers, Rufus Chambers Jr., Jerry Chambers and Alfred Lee Ford. Nieces Kiana Phearse Massey, Khalilah Chambers Massey and a very cherished aunt, Doris Myers.
She leaves behind a large pool of friends and family who will miss her dearly. Ruthie is survived by her nephew Wayne Massey of Austin, Texas and his wife Monique Massey, devoted cousin & friend Ura Ann Flores of Texas City, Texas nieces Monik & Deneshawn Ford of Houston; great nieces, Wonyae Chambers Massey and Kiera Richardson Godbrother & Godsister Clint Felton of Houston Texas & Aretha Felton of Texas City Texas, her loyal Toastmaster & lions Club brothers & sisters and a host of very devoted family & friends.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 both to be held at Shiloh AME Church, Galveston, Texas.
