Cynthia (Cyndi) Lynn Beall was born in Galveston, TX, on September 25, 1962, to Henry and April Beall. Cyndi was a self-proclaimed beach bum with a prominent green thumb. Cyndi always knew how to make an entrance and loved being the life of the party. She loved the ocean and anytime she was on the island Cyndi would walk, bike or skate along the seawall. Cyndi also enjoyed peaceful evenings in her backyard tropical paradise and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Cyndi is survived by her mother April, daughter: Cassie (Shane) Sills, Sons: Mycol Tong and Anthony Tong, grandchildren: Ariel, Zane and Cadence, siblings: Sherry (John) Kirwin, Henry (Stephanie) Beall, Rory (Debbie) Beall, Carmen Beall, Shane Beall, Kitty (Craig) Kelso.
Cyndi's Celebration of Life party will be held on Sunday September 15th, 11am at Flip Flops (731 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550). Donations in her honor may be made to Hives for Heroes, P.O. Box 10467, Houston, TX 77206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.