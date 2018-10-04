Nannette Rose Benham Hysmith, from Galveston, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018. She will forever be loved and missed by her daughters Rose Ann Hilton Luna, Shirley Hilton and Diane Dixon Place, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew and numerous family and friends.
Please come celebrate Nannette's life on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock.
