Adolph Alcala, Sr., age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bayou Pines Nursing Home. He was born on September 12, 1937 in Galveston, Texas. He was a 1956 graduate of Galveston Ball High School, where he was an accomplished athlete in both football and track. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. After he was discharged from the U.S. Army, on April 21, 1960, he married the love of his life, Lydia Alcala, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Galveston, Texas. Throughout his life he worked at several jobs: Moody National Bank, Falstaff Brewing Company, Budweiser Brewing Company, Todd Shipyard and Malin Construction, where he retired from. He loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was a member of the Juan Seguin Golf Association and he played every Friday until his health prevented him from doing so. He also loved attending Friday night football games. His passion was barbecueing for family and friends. He barbecued competitively with his sons; winning competitions at Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, at Runge Park, and Good Ol’ days, in Hitchcock. He was a member of both Holy Family Catholic Parish and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Alcala, Sr., and Mary Flores Alcala; brother Henry Alcala, Jr.; sisters Gloria Garza and Mary Louise Hamrick; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Martin and Margaret Lopez.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lydia Alcala; sons Adolph Alcala, Jr, and wife Heidi, David Alcala and wife Jeanene and Alan Alcala and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Christopher Alcala(Sabrina), Matthew Alcala(Laura), Katherine Klein(Mitchell), Jaci Windham(Brent), Alyssa Alcala(Stephen), Kayla Alcala and Jac Alcala; great-grandchildren Casen, Cooper and Callen Alcala, Owen and Olivia Klein and Weston Alcala; brothers Gilbert “Veto” Alcala(Linda), Charles Alcala(Barbara), Bobby Alcala(Linda) and Richard Alcala; sister/niece Gloria “Sonia” Hernandez; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A Rosary will begin at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon Doug Matthews officiating. A graveside will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at San Pedro Cemetery in Concrete, Texas, with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Raymond Knuppel, E.D. Molina, Daniel “Boogie” Bono and David Etzel.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bayou Pines Nursing Home, especially Charlotte, for their kindness, compassion and care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 6055 S. Loop E. Freeway, Houston, Texas 77087.
