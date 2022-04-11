SAN ANTONIO — Floyd Randall “Randy” Claywell, 69, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in San Antonio.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, Texas.

Randy was born December 17, 1952, in Moberly, Missouri to parents James Edward and Dorothy Agnus (Curry) Claywell. He was a night auditor for several hotel chains.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Edward (Sonny) and Dorothy Agnus Claywell

Survivors include his brother, James Richard Claywell and wife, Ethel A. Claywell, sister Melany James and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

