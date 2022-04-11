Floyd Randall Randy Claywell Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAN ANTONIO — Floyd Randall “Randy” Claywell, 69, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in San Antonio.Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, Texas.Randy was born December 17, 1952, in Moberly, Missouri to parents James Edward and Dorothy Agnus (Curry) Claywell. He was a night auditor for several hotel chains.He is preceded in death by his parents, James Edward (Sonny) and Dorothy Agnus ClaywellSurvivors include his brother, James Richard Claywell and wife, Ethel A. Claywell, sister Melany James and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Richard Claywell Texas James Edward Floyd Randall Randy Claywell San Antonio Ethel A. Claywell Parents × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody recovered on Galveston's West End beachLa Marque gunfight echoes back to 2021 killing, police sayMassachusetts man dies during Galveston Ironman triathlonMan found shot in car on state Highway 3 in Texas CityChild badly wounded, mother hit, during early morning shooting in Texas CityPopular Kitchen Chick to fly the coop; more buildings bite dust in I-45 expansionMan pleads guilty to negligent homicide over 2020 Galveston crashGalveston woman dies in La Marque shootingFormer La Marque city manager on leave during ethics probePolice say woman 'intentionally failed' to report Galveston hit-and-run CollectionsThe Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3In Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (74) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) US must prepare for the worst with Biden at helm (36) Biden is to blame for high gas prices, inflation (34) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27)
