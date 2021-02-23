Marion Ruth Splawn

THE WOODLANDS — “I will remember my song in the night; I will meditate with my heart, And my spirit ponders.”
Psalm 77:6 (NKJV)
Marion Ruth McKinley Splawn departed this life on February 14, 2021 at the age of 94, to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. A memorial service celebrating Marion’s life will be held at Woodlands Church, Chapel in The Woods, on Saturday, February 27th, at 10:00am followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX, officiated by Pastor Alan Splawn. Honoring Marion as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith, Chris, Wesley, Jeffrey, Andrew, Joshua, and Jeremy Splawn. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Webb, Patrick Webber, and Chris Reyes.
Marion was born at home on January 19, 1927 in Galveston, Texas to her late parents, Roscoe Conklin McKinley, and Louise Elgin McKinley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William James (Bill) Splawn, brothers Robert and James McKinley and sisters Tessabelle Platzer, and Helen Miller. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Warren, her three sons, William (Dub), Don, and Alan Splawn, seven grandsons, three granddaughters, and fourteen great grandchildren.
Marion graduated from Santa Fe High School as co-valedictorian and then Decatur Baptist College, where she earned a teacher’s certificate. Upon graduation she taught sixth grade and later high school at Santa Fe, TX. Marion married Bill Splawn on June 25, 1948. They have three sons, William “Dub” Splawn, and his wife Pam of Paris, TX, Don and his wife, Teresa of Hot Springs, AR, and Alan and his wife, Karen of Conroe, TX. As a faithful wife, mother, and homemaker, Marion was also a gifted pianist. She taught piano in her home for over 30 years and served as church pianist for most of her life. She also received much joy from playing piano for residents at a number of nursing homes in Galveston county and the Woodlands.
“Her children rise up and bless her ... Charm is deceitful and beauty is vain, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:28-31 (NASV/NIV)
For further info or to leave condolences visit www.hayesfuneralhome.com
