Mary Lou Neely, 87, of Dickinson, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020.
Mary was born on May 12, 1933, in Olney, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John D. Neely Sr., her daughter Angela Lou (Lucy), her parents J.H. and Maggie Lou Patrick, and siblings Freddy Patrick and Sue Vachon.
She is survived by her sister, Angela Roberts (Burkburnett, Texas); daughter Deborah Flex and husband James; son Patrick (Bubba) Neely and wife Vickie; and son John D. Neely Jr. and wife Teresa (all of Dickinson, Texas); 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a devoted homemaker and mother. At various times in her early life, she worked at General Telephone, Houston Natural Gas, and Mainland Hospital switchboard. She also was an avid animal lover. In her early days, she raised Pekingese and Yorkie puppies and beautiful Persian cats. She also enjoyed her six talking and singing parrots and her dog, Dottie.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, at the family's request, there will only be viewing for the family at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. There will also be a family graveside service to be held at Forest Park East.
