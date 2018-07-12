Elmo J. Henske, 96, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018 with family near.
Elmo was born November 16, 1921 at home in Kenney, Texas. He was a La Marque resident for 54 years and previously resided in Houston for 17 years.
After graduating from Bellville High School in 1938, Elmo moved to Houston where he lived with his aunt and her family while attending business school and working for Humble Oil as a stenographer. He met his wife, Erma Lee, at a Houston Parks dance while he was dating her best friend. They started dating shortly after. In 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Force where he became a B-24 pilot and was sent to Cerignola, Italy to fly with the 455th Bomb Group of the 15th Air Force. After returning home, he was stationed in Harlingen, TX where he helped train new recruits for a year.
He then returned to Houston and married Erma Lee. They moved to Austin where Elmo completed his BS and MBA in Accounting at University of Texas. Back in Houston, he was employed by Arthur Anderson and Transwestern Pipeline. While at Transwestern, he completed his law degree at U of H at night.
Elmo went to work at Moody National Bank in Galveston as a Trust Officer where he stayed for 25 years and advanced to Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer. He enjoyed being a part of the Galveston business community and was an active member of the Galveston Bar Association and Galveston Rotary Club, the Texas Bar Association, Houston Estate Financial Forum, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Galveston Kiwanis Club. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City where he served as elder for many years. Elmo enjoyed football games, gardening, ranching, dining out, country music, dancing, and traveling. He also was enthusiastic about his time as docent at Moody Mansion.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clara Wilhemina and Henry F. Henske and his sister, Edna McAnaney.
Those left to celebrate his life are his son, James Elmo Henske and wife, Patti Bruce Henske; daughters Diana and Janet Henske; grandchildren, Kelsey, Andie and Nolan Trochesset, and Morgan Henske and niece, Amy McAnaney Lochte. The Family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers Connie, Katherine, and Sheneeka.
Elmo’s family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.
