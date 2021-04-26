LUMBERTON — Jackson Hines Gillespie, known to his family and friends as "Jack" has left this Earth to walk the streets of gold in Heaven. Jack passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 84 in Beaumont, Texas.
Jack was born on February 13, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas, to Eddice Jackson and Kizzie Mae Gillespie. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Beaumont - graduating from Beaumont High School in 1955. After high school, Jack attended Lamar State College of Technology in Beaumont (now known as Lamar University) focusing on Business Management. After college, Jack enlisted in the Army and after two years was honorably discharged.
Following his years in the military, Jack's employment history illustrates his array of skills. He worked in a convenience store, was a printer, and also sold insurance. He began his employment with chemical plants at Houston Chemical as a lab technician. He then went to Ausimont to work in the shipping department. After this, he went to PPG where he was the shipping supervisor, retiring after 24 years of employment.
Always loving a good time, Jack's friends referred to him as the clown. He even acquired the nickname, "Jack the Crack." Jack loved music - listening and dancing to it. He loved reading and watching westerns, working in the yard, bird watching, playing card games and dominoes. During the last few years, Jack was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Lumberton.
Preceding Jack in death was his mother and father, Kizzie Mae Gillespie and Eddice Jackson Gillespie. and his first wife, Merleen Gillespie Cowling.
Jack will be missed by many, including his wife of 47 years Martha B. Gillespie of Lumberton; daughters, Gina Williams and her husband, Stephen of League City, Texas; Kristi Newell and her husband, Kent of Ponchatoula, LA; son, Mel Ransom and his wife, Renee of Conroe, Texas; sister, Ginger McClelland of Lumberton. Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Williams, McCall Ransom, Ryan Newell, Alex Newell, Garrett Newell, Reid Ransom; great grandchildren, Preston, Ryleigh, Bentley, and Beau; nephews, Norman McClelland and Ross McClelland, and all of their extended family.
A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held at Crestwood Baptist Church in Lumberton, Texas on May 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, loves leaves a memory no one can steal.
