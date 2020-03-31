Arthur Vincent Summers, Jr. was born December 1, 1932. On October 2, 1955, he married Sylvia Summers. Arthur served in the United States Navy and worked as a pipefitter and was an active member of the Pipefitters Local #211 since October 25, 1951 (69 years) and was also a lifetime member. Arthur also worked and retired from Monsanto and Sterling Chemical Companies. Arthur also displayed leadership qualities while serving as President of the Texas Star Credit Union, President of the Chaparral Golf Course in Dickinson, Texas and Secretary of Union 211.
Arthur was an avid golf player with 7 confirmed hole-in-ones and loved playing golf with his son, Paul.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Summers, Sr. and Laura Summers; sister, Trudy Ursin and brother-in-law, Rusty Ursin.
Arthur is survived by his family whom he loved very much: his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Summers; his three children, Kathy (and husband, Steve) Cervantez, Jamie (and husband, Kevin) Conrad and Paul (and wife, Shellie) Summers; two brothers, Rip Summers and Raymond (and wife, Linda) Summers; two sisters, Lynnie (and husband, Don) Pandanell and Barbara (and husband, Alan) Briney; seven grandchildren, Bruce Cervantez, Aaron Blow, Jennifer Valdez, Michael Hernandez, Kasey Cervantez, Miranda Summers and Savannah Summers; 14 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
To see full obit please visit https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/arthur-vincent-summers-jr
