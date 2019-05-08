SANTA FE—Mr. Peter William Entringer passed from this life Sunday evening, May 5, 2019, in Webster.
Peter was born May 20, 1936 in Algoma, Wisconsin to William and Emily (Boudnik) Entringer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and after his honorable discharge started his career of over 30 years as a meat cutter. Peter enjoyed day trading but when it came to birds, he would have spent his last dollar to make sure they were fed. He’s now joined the love of his life, Delores, in heaven and we know that they’ll always be smiling down on us.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores Ann (Browning) Entringer; step-son, Robert Lynch; step-daughter-in-law, Debbie Lynch.
Survivors include step-son, Randy Lynch of Terrell, Texas; daughter-in-law, Kim and husband, Ron Mlcak of Bayou Vista; sisters, Carol Pierquet and husband, James, Jeanette Bilodeau and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Shawn Lynch and wife, Jentry, Ryan Lynch; great-grandchildren, Jacob Lynch, Joseph Lynch.
Pallbearers will be Randy Lynch, Shawn Lynch, Ryan Lynch, Robert Bilodeau, Stephen Williams and Justin Gavin. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Pierquet and Ron Mlak.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Spielman officiating. Interment to be conducted immediately after at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. (409) 925-3501.
