Frank Perez Ortiz
TEXAS CITY—Mr. Frank Perez Ortiz passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Carolyn Green Hartnett
AUSTIN, TX—Carolyn Green Hartnett, 87, formerly of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Austin, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home, of Kyle, Texas.
