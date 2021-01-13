PASADENA — Maria Quiroga Cavazos affectionately known as Mary, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday January 5, 2021. Mary was born September 11, 1936 in Galveston to Julian Quiroga Sr. and Juanita Torres Quiroga.
Mary was a retired school teacher. She taught 2nd and 5th grade students. Her avocation was teaching school courses to Cerebral Palsy children in her spare time. Mary was bilingual and received many awards for perfect attendance. She attended Ursuline academy, graduated in 1956. She attended Galveston College and Lee College in Bay Town and continued to further her education to become a school teacher at the University of Houston in Clear Lake where she graduated. Mary was an animal lover; they brought her so much joy. She admired beautiful paintings and loved gem stones and all kinds of music. She was a wonderful mother and friend. She enjoyed traveling, reading, movies of all kinds especially John Wayne movies and Westerns. She also loved watching game shows and was a great cook and enjoyed cooking. She was loved and will be missed greatly.
Preceded in death by her parents Julian Quiroga Sr. and Juanita Torres Quiroga and brothers Julian Quiroga Jr., Celso Quiroga Sr., nephew Joe (Sonny) Casals.
Survivors include her only child Larry Michael Cavazos and wife Jackie, siblings Amelia Quiroga, Antonia Quiroga, Margaret Aarstad, Henry Quiroga, Alice Casals, nephews Tom Aarstad, Celso Quiroga Jr., Henry Quiroga Jr., nieces, Janie Quiroga, LeeAnna Quiroga Requena and Vicky Jo Casals.
Visitation will be Friday January 15, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Forest Park East in Webster, Texas 21620 Gulf Freeway with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, Mask and 6 feet social distancing are required.
Interment will follow at the cemetery at Forest Park East in Webster 21620 Gulf Freeway.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Salvation Army.
