GALVESTON — Juanita Arcega age 65 of Galveston died Saturday June 26, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Reverend Rusty Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Juanita was born January 6, 1956 in Hale Center, Texas to Trinidad Calderon, Sr. and Esperanza Quiroz Calderon. She was a member of Island Church where she and her husband served the Lord, She loved her family and cherished the time she could spend with them. She loved gardening, cleaning her home and her beloved dogs. She now rest in the presence of the Lord and awaits that great reunion when we shall all be together again.
Preceded in death by her parents Trinidad and Esperanza Calderon, sister Maria Consuelo Calderon; brothers Leonel “Leo” Calderon and Juan Calderon and a grandson Xavier Arcega; survivors include her husband of 42 years Froylan Arcega, Jr.; daughter Mary Jane Briones and husband Arturo De Los Santos; sons Froy Arcega, III and wife Gladys and Eduardo “Eddie” Arcega; a granddaughter that she raised as a daughter Esperanza Villarreal all of Galveston; sisters Socorro Rojas of Garden City, KS, Maria Guadalupe Calderon of Hale Center, TX , Juanita Fernandez and Teresa Betancourt and husband Guadalupe all of Galveston; brothers Frank Calderon and wife Gloria of Euless, TX, Trinidad Calderon, Jr. and wife Dora, Ramon Calderon and wife Janie and Santiago “Jimmy” Calderon all of Hale Center, TX; grandchildren Scott Briones, Antonio Arcega, Alejandro “Alex” Arcega and Jasmin Arcega; great grandchildren Hannah Sue Briones, Nalli Ann Briones, Samantha Naveh Rodriguez and Arnold Paul Rodriguez, Jr., numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are George Urbina, Jr., Jonathan Urbina, Scott Briones, Antonio Arcega, Alex Arcega and Jesus Calderon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.