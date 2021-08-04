LA MARQUE — Corey Paul Denton Davis, 36 of La Marque passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in League City, Texas. He was born on January 24, 1985 in Houston, Texas to Donald Davis and April Joslin.
Corey was a resident of La Marque. He was a Handyman and had a great sense of humor. Corey was a sportsman; he had a love for the water and enjoyed swimming and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his mother April Joslin and aunt Ginger Miller. Corey is survived by his father Donald Davis, brother Donald Davis, Jr., aunt Marjorie Fletcher (Scott), niece Alley, nephews; Brian, Clayton and Mason and numerous cousins and extended family.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00am - 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.