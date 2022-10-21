LEAGUE CITY, TX — Freda Marie Cordova, of League City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home in League City, Texas at the age of 65. She was born on June 10,1957 in Galveston, Texas to Guiseppe Conti and Grace Lofaro Conti.
Freda was married to her high school sweetheart and love her life Robert Cordova in 1978. Freda worked for American National Insurance Company for 44 years before retiring in 2019. Freda was devoted to her Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City. Freda always enjoyed shopping, traveling with family, Zumba with her ladies, going to casinos, visiting beach destinations, movies and bingo nights with friends, and watching her favorite soap operas. She also loved her getaway weekends with her sister Camilla, and cousins Rosie and Freda. Family was everything to Freda and she loved her family unconditionally, especially her two sons Matthew and Jason who were her pride and joy. Freda always looked forward to celebrating holidays and birthdays with her family. But the one thing she enjoyed most of all was spoiling her beautiful grandchildren. They will miss their "Nana" immensely.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Cordova; parents Guiseppe Conti and Grace Lofaro Conti, and her beloved nana and nanno Alfia and Giovanni Lofaro.
Freda is survived by her sons Jason Cordova and wife Sayra, Matthew Cordova and wife Christine, brother Nat Conti and wife Stephanie, sister Camilla Ramagli and husband Dr. Louis, brother Johnny Conti, brother Joseph A. Conti and wife Rose, sister-in-law Julie Cordova, sister-in-law Virginia Hatcher and husband Tom, brother-in-law David Soto, mother-in-law Hortense Soto, grandchildren Alex Garcia and Aiden Cordova, Adelynn and Evelyn Cordova, and will be missed by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. A Mass will follow on Wednesday October 26 at 9:30 a.m. at St Mary Catholic Church with Father John Rooney presiding. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers you may send memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church or The American Heart Association.
Serving as pallbearers will be Louis Ramagli, Thomas LaRocca, Alfio Lofaro, Lori Ramagli, Brian Ramagli, Alex Garcia, Jessie Cordova, Michael Solomon and AJ Fentanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.