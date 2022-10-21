Freda Marie Cordova

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Freda Marie Cordova, of League City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home in League City, Texas at the age of 65. She was born on June 10,1957 in Galveston, Texas to Guiseppe Conti and Grace Lofaro Conti.

Freda was married to her high school sweetheart and love her life Robert Cordova in 1978. Freda worked for American National Insurance Company for 44 years before retiring in 2019. Freda was devoted to her Catholic faith and a member of St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City. Freda always enjoyed shopping, traveling with family, Zumba with her ladies, going to casinos, visiting beach destinations, movies and bingo nights with friends, and watching her favorite soap operas. She also loved her getaway weekends with her sister Camilla, and cousins Rosie and Freda. Family was everything to Freda and she loved her family unconditionally, especially her two sons Matthew and Jason who were her pride and joy. Freda always looked forward to celebrating holidays and birthdays with her family. But the one thing she enjoyed most of all was spoiling her beautiful grandchildren. They will miss their "Nana" immensely.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription