Betty Almeda Mickey

LEAGUE CITY — Betty Almeda (Lieck) Mickey, age 87 of League City, TX peacefully passed away on March 29, 2021. Betty was born in San Antonio, TX on May 28, 1933 to Adolph and Johnnie Mac Lieck where she graduated from high school and married Charles D. Mickey Sr.
Betty and Charles moved to League City, TX in 1975 where she continued her work for the Telephone Co. until her retirement after 32 years of service. Betty over the years became known as "G'ma Betty" to all the neighbor kids and "G'ma Halloween" to everyone in League City because of her love of decorating her house and yard for all the neighborhood kids ever year. Betty was very close to her neighbors with most considering her part of their family. Their love, care, and devotion to our mom is an amazing tribute to Betty.
Betty is survived by her sisters MaryAnn Boehl of Brownsville and Nancy Holloway of San Antonio, son Kenneth Ray Mickey Sr. of Groveton, and daughter Susan Marie Mickey (husband David Jump) of Kerrville.
Betty loved and adored her grandkids; they were the joy of her life. Betty leaves behind grandchildren Kenneth Jr., Cathy, Jenny and Daniel Mickey of College Station, Donna Mickey of Dallas, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Adolph Arthur Lieck and Johnnie Mac Lieck, her husband Charles Daniel Mickey Sr., and son Charles Daniel Mickey Jr. (Dusty).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider making a donation to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 2 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.