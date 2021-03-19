SANTA FE — Dixie Lee Davenport Mitchell was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 28, 1939. She passed away on March 17, 2021 at the age of 81 years. She died in Mainland Hospital (HCA) after a brief battle with lung cancer and pneumonia.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., March 22, 2021 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at a Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, Texas at 3:00 p.m.
She graduated Valedictorian from Mathis High School in 1957 and received a Bachelor’s of Science in Mathematics in 1961 from the University of Texas at Austin. Her main goal in life was to serve others. She was active many years in the Jaycee-ettes and she served in the Auxiliary of Mainland Hospital for nearly 50 years. She volunteered with the Hospice Care Team for about 20 years. She belonged to the Texas City Lions Club for about 30 years and especially loved the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville for disabled children. She has been a member of St John’s United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she volunteered her time, sang in the choir, and played bells. She and husband John became active in United Methodist Marriage Encounter in 1979 and remained active until her health failed her. She received many local awards from these organizations which were well deserved.
When asked about her occupation, she remarked foremost that she raised two daughters. She was proud of this accomplishment, with one being a PharmD Pharmacist at UTMB, and the other being a registered nurse in a large New York City Hospital. She also taught Weight Watchers, worked in a bank, and assisted her husband in starting a small company.
She had a progressive hearing loss, and as she aged she was less and less able to stay active. Old age is mean.
She is preceded in death by father Lee Davenport and Mother Dixie Davenport.
Survivors include husband of 60 years, John Mitchell; daughters Dr Susan Mitchell and Peggy Collins. Her siblings are Everard Davenport and Donna Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church of Texas City or Texas Lion’s Camp in Kerrville.
