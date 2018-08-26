Peter Ralph Cornwell
GALVESTON—Peter Ralph Cornwell, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eddie Finley
TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Eddie Finely, 65, received her call into eternal rest on Friday, August 24, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Jo Ann Reeves-Praylor
Jo Ann Reeves-Praylor, 59, of League City, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Lena Woodard
GALVESTON—Lena Woodard, 81, received her call into eternal rest on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
