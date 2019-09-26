Hall
Celebration of life services for Gertha Hall will be held today at 11:00am at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Tannos
Funeral Mass for Mary Tannos will be held today at 10:30am at St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City, TX. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Youngblood
Memorial services for Bertie Youngblood will be held today at 10:00am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of J. Levy and Termini Funeral Home.
Zganich
A Funeral Mass for Carmen Zganich will be held today at 12:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow services at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
