Susan Carol Curry (61) of Santa Fe, TX passed away February 20th, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Houston Texas.
Susan was born July 17th, 1957 in Texas City, TX and was employed at American National Life Insurance Company of Texas for the past 42 years.
Susan is preceded in death by her father Eli Gaston Laiche and her mother Audrey Beatrice Laiche.
Survivors include her husband Donald Curry, two daughters Kim Burrow and Erica Curry, son-in-law Douglas Burrow Jr., sisters Leslie Millet and Elizabeth Laiche and her niece Amanda Bourgeois.
The family would like to thank MD Anderson Cancer Center for the additional time they provided for Susan and the family.
Per Susan's final wishes, she will be cremated at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX and no funeral service will be held.
