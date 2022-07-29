Funeral services for Saturday, July 30, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BurnsServices for Larry Burns will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy. in Texas City, TexasCantu (Mono)Services for Tirso Cantu (Mono) will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home & Memorial Park in La Feria, TexasJohnsonServices for Emile Johnson will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Galveston, Texas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMitchell heirs sell landmark Galveston building; tenants line up for Friendswood developmentPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonMan found dead in ditch on Teichman Road in GalvestonDriver in critical condition after pick-up truck collides with 18-wheelerThree charged after narcotics investigation in HitchcockMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedRenowned Galveston native George Sealy dies at 95Man found running naked along I-45 dies in custodyMan charged with assaulting woman in Galveston hotel roomMotorcyclist injured in Bolivar Peninsula wreck Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s Parade CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (60) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49)
