The family of RICHARD LEROY NICHOLS invites you to attend a visitation in memory of his life from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 27, 2018 in the Chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston, TX. Private burial will be held at the Houston National Cemetery.
A proud veteran of the US Marines, he was born Sept 8, 1948, in Colorado County, TX, he departed this life in Houston, TX on July 18, 2018.
He is survived by his devoted daughter and care-taker, Kesha Brown (Anthony) of Dickinson; 2 grandchildren; step-children, Harold Jones, Rasheeda Jones-Kie (Adrian) and Jeanna Mills; 7 step-grandchildren; other family members and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
