Pansy Terry Thompson, 93, of Texas City, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the funeral home.
Pansy was born March 14, 1925 in Jacksonville, Texas to Homer and Nellie Terry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Thompson; son Dennis Thompson; and daughter Patricia Jane Jones.
Survivors include her sons Terry E. Thompson and wife Sandra Gayle, Danny Thompson and wife Debbie, 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
