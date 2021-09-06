Eleanor Cannon

HOUSTON, TEXAS — She passed away on August 28, 2021. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77021, Rev. Avis Jenkins, officiating. The interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
