MONTGOMERY, TX — Joe Donald Collins, age 87, passed on to eternal life on Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by family at home in Montgomery, TX. Joe was born on February 8, 1934. He was son to the late James H. and Lois F. Collins and raised in the Rio Grande Valley.
After meeting his beloved wife, Joan on a blind date, the two wed on September 5, 1958 and were happily married for 53 years, prior to her passing.
The Collins resided in Texas City, TX for 35 years, where they made lifelong friends and memories, still cherished today.
Joe proudly served in the Texas A & M University Corps of Cadets, where he also played football for the Fighting Texas Aggies, playing defensive halfback and offensive fullback; attended Sam Houston State University, playing both baseball and football. After serving in the U. S. Army (1957-59) Special Forces- Strike Unit, Specialist 4, he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, TX.
Joe spent his career as a coach and teacher, retiring from the Texas City Independent School District after 35 years of service (1969 — 1994). After retiring, he and Joan moved to Magnolia, TX. In 2018, he moved to Montgomery, TX to live with his youngest daughter Jody and husband Rob Johnston.
Joe is survived by his three children, Kim (Jason) Parker, Brad (Bonnie) Collins and Jody (Robert) Johnston. “Pop” is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kristopher Tate, Colin and Kaetlyn Fuchigami, Casey and Brady Johnston, Bradley Joe and Bennet Collins. He also leaves behind his brothers Larry Don, Rick, William and Bobby Osbourn and sisters Charlotte Greene and Lyn Lundberg.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77591, followed by a private burial service in the Texas Hill Country.
