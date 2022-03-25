Johnny Vargas Lloreda, Sr.

GALVESTON — Johnny was born on December 16, 1940, in Galveston, Texas. Johnny began working at ILA Wharfs as a longshoreman in 1956, retiring in 2000 after 44 years. He raised all the way to the number "1" position before retiring. He loved what he did and became known as "Johnny Rock" because he worked consistently and many double shifts while raising through the ranks to the number one position.
Throughout his life he loved traveling and had many friends. He enjoyed going to San Juan, playing cards, fishing with his buddy Trini, loved doing projects at his house and working in his yard. He had a passion of watching sports on TV, especially football and hockey. He loved his family deeply, even taking on the responsibility for raising two of his grandchildren. Johnny and his wife also loved sneaking off to the casino and playing the slot machines.
Johnny was preceded in death by his father James Lloreda, his mother Angelita (Angie) Mejia, stepfather Mike Mejia, his brother James Ray Lloreda, his uncle Andrew Vargas, his aunt Lottie Vargas, granddaughter, Jessica Leslie Lloreda, and others who proceeded him in death.
Johnny leaves behind his wife Trinidad Lloreda and five children - Johnny Lloreda Jr - wife Pam, Josephine Bergevin - husband Brent, Joe Lloreda - wife Annie, James Lloreda - wife Christine, Donna Lloreda, and many grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston and a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM Monday.
Pallbearers will be James Lloreda, James Lloreda III, Matthew Lloreda, Joshua Bergevin, Nicholas Bergevin, and Brent Bergevin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Villarreal, Jeremy Bergevin, and Joe Lloreda II.
Bible verse- Revelation 21:4
He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.
