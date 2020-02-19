Balderas
Funeral mass for Elena Balderas will be held 10 a.m. today at St. Mary Catholic Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, League City.
Diaz
Funeral services for Daniel Diaz, Sr. will be held 10 a.m. today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
