Willie Harvey, 49, of Dickinson, passed away on May 6, 2019.
Willie Cleophus Harvey was born in Galveston, to Clarence Harvey of Victoria, and Malissa Gaines of Laurel, MS, on September 27, 1969. He enjoyed singing, cooking, playing dominoes, and spending time with family and friends. He was loving and a very giving person, always smiling, and didn’t know any strangers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. immediately followed by a homegoing service at 11:00 a.m at Jackson Memorial Church of God In Christ, 2920 Avenue F, in Dickinson. Interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
