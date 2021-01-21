Margaret C. Polly Jones

TEXAS CITY —

Margret C. “Polly” Jones, 82, departed this life on January 15, 2021 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.

Polly’s family will celebrate her life on Saturday, January 23 2021, 1:00 PM at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev Marc James host pastor, Rev. Andrew Johnson III officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required with limited seating.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

