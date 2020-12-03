TEXAS CITY, TX— Paula Elaine Thomas, 62, of Texas City, Texas, passed away in her home on November 25, 2020. She was born in Galveston, Texas on December 20, 1957 to the late Rev. James B. Thomas and Ruby Lee Gamble. Paula was raised as a Christian in the Avenue L Baptist Church and Market Street Baptist Church. She graduated from Ball High School in 1976. She continued her education and graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education & Technology Application Certification.
Paula dedicated her life to the service of others. For several years she served as the director of a senior citizen program. Inspired by the work of her father, Paula worked as a key member of the Juneteenth Committee to aid in the efforts of Juneteenth becoming a holiday and the coordination of the yearly celebrations. She followed her mother’s footsteps into the field of education. Her 15 year plus journey as an educator allowed her to share with students in Nigata, Japan, Galveston College and multiple campuses of the Galveston Independent School District. Among many things she enjoyed traveling, cooking for others, and was avid tennis lover. She cherished most of all the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her siblings: James Eugene Thomas Sr., Lawrence Thomas (Peggy), Sharon Parker and Sister in law, Virginia Thomas. She leaves her legacy with nephew and nieces: James E. Thomas Jr. (Jennifer), Candace Cooper, Iesha Deyon(Aaron), Nikki Bell (Jason), Dana Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Randall Parker Jr., Kayla Thomas, Cearia Thomas, Maira Thomas, and her great nieces and nephews: Jasmine Thomas-Smith, Jacob Thomas, Chance Thomas, Chase Thomas, Marlei Dismuke, Maci Dismuke, Joshua Cooper, Justis Thomas, Bryson Radin, London Deyon, EnglynDeyon and Jaxson Beafneaux. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Missy T. Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James B. Thomas and Ruby L. Gamble Thomas and sister, Jocelyn Goins.
Per her request there will be no funeral or memorial.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate the donation of books to local schools or donations to the Galveston County Food Bank in her name. Memorials endothermy non-floral expressions of sympathy may be sent to Wynn Funeral Home, 602-32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
