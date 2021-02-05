SANTA FE, TEXAS — Andrew Sanchez, 90, gained his Second set of Wings, Airborne Troopers get into heaven with 2 Sets of Wings on February 3, 2021, just 7 days before his 91st birthday, at Total Patient Care in Webster, TX.
Andrew was born in Galveston, Texas, the 2nd of 10 children, to Andrew V. and Mary Sanchez. He was retired from Falstaff Brewery after 25 years of service. He was a hard worker and took providing for his family very serious. He went on to work at Carbide through the Teamsters for Simco. He retired from there in 1994 to spend time taking care of his devoted wife of 46 years, Joyce Louise Sanchez, until she passed in 1997. He lost his only son, Robert Lee Sanchez, in 2001
Andrew was a member of Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church in Alvin, TX. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a heart as big as Texas and would always help anyone down on their luck. He will be remembered for his handsome smile and laughter that would fill the room. He enjoyed dancing and taking his family on trail rides.
Andres is survived by his children, Andrea Clements and her husband, Gabriel and Holly Vastine and her husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Andrea Dotson and husband , Drew, Clint Millo and wife, Rebecca, Crystal Moreau and husband Chris, Nicole Clements, CJ Vastine and wife Lisa, Andrew Dale Vastine, Misty Bailey and husband, Keith; great-grandchildren, Alexandra Adkins, Kyla, Ashley Dotson, Trevor Price, Trace Vastine, Payton Bailey, Tanner Paschetag, Brock Bailey, Avery Russell, Billy Estep Jr., Addison Crittenden; great-great grandson, Lucas McCoy; brother-in-law, Johnnie Greenough and wife, Brenda; life-long friend, Jackie Seed Polk, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30am on Monday, February 8th at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy., Texas City, TX 77591. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11am followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
The family would like to thank Total Patient Care of Webster for their exceptional care in our Father's final days, along with the staff of Anchor Hospice and the compassionate care of On the Wings of Angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church Building Fund, 6808 CR 172, Alvin, TX 77511
Serving as active pallbearers are Clint Millo, Dale Vastine, Chuck Vastine, Gabe Clements, Drew Dotson, Keith Bailey. Honorary Pallbearers are CJ Vastine, Trace Vastine, Lucas McCoy and Tommy Lee Sanchez.
