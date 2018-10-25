Patricia De Anda Novelli
GALVESTON—Patricia De Anda Novelli, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Joseph Frank Slovak
SANTA FE—Joseph Frank Slovak, 75, of Santa Fe, passed away October 23, 2018 in Galveston. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
Clarice Helmer Gardner
BACLIFF—Clarice Helmer Gardner, age 88, of Bacliff, TX, died on Monday, October 22, in Texas City. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
