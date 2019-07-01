Andrew James Solari

Born March 21, 1951 — Died July 1, 2019
Predeceased by his mother, Margaret Dow Solari
He is survived by his father, John A. Solari III; brother, Dow A. Solari; sister, Susan Solari; brother, Jack T. Solari and wife Margaret; ex-wife, Debra Lee Richardson-Solari; his children, Andrew John ‘Drew’ Solari, Turner James Solari and wife Lorenn, Travis Dow Solari and wife Casey, Virgina Lee Vela and husband Tre; grandchildren, Landon and Corey Vela, Levi, Judah, Avery, Ryan and Farryn Solari, and Redding Beck Solari.
Andy lived in McQueeney, TX after retiring from a career in the U.S. Army. He most loved hunting and floating in the rivers of Texas with his dogs. He enjoyed singing with a choral group called Hearts of Texas.
Funeral services are pending.
He is sadly missed by all that knew him.
